Kamala Harris Says Her "Modern Family" Works for Her on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 7 2024, 7:15 a.m. ET

One of the things that sets the 2024 presidential election apart from what Americans have seen in the past is an apparent publicity blitz from both major parties with podcasts of all things. But in many ways, that's how they reach a good chunk of voters. And Vice President Kamala Harris is on her own interview tour ahead of the election. In her Oct. 6 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Harris opened up about what she calls her blended "modern family."

This comes after there has been shot after shot taken against Harris by those who criticize her for fighting for women's reproductive rights while not having given birth to any children herself. She is the step-mother to husband Doug Emhoff's two children from a previous marriage, however. And according to Harris, she is even close to Doug's ex-wife, which was important to her from the start, being from a family of divorce herself.

Kamala Harris said she has a "modern family" on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.

In the podcast episode, Harris answered questions about what her critics say about her, what Trump has said in regards to his stances on different hot button issues, and everything in between. And when she was asked about what Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said about her and not having children, Harris said that she believes "it's really important for women to lift each other up."

This is in reference to Sanders saying that her children keep her humble, but that Harris doesn't have that herself. On the Call Her Daddy episode, Harris shared that her family is incredibly important to her, even if the dynamic is different from some other families.

