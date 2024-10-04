Home > Entertainment > Music Legendary Rock Star Bruce Springsteen Officially Endorses Kamala Harris for President Bruce Springsteen has generally leaned left in his political views. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 4 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As the 2024 U.S. presidential election nears, millions are preparing to exercise their right to vote. Among them is the legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen!

Article continues below advertisement

On Oct. 3, 2024, "The Boss" made headlines by publicly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the upcoming election. With that said, here's everything we know about Bruce Springsteen's political views.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What are Bruce Springsteen's political views?

Bruce Springsteen has generally leaned left in his political views, a stance that became particularly evident in 2008 when he endorsed Barack Obama for president. He even appeared at multiple rallies in support of Obama's campaign.

Although he initially claimed he would sit out the 2012 election, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer ultimately campaigned for Obama's re-election in key states like Ohio, Virginia, Iowa, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin. He subsequently backed Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, even performing an acoustic set at a rally in Philadelphia on November 7, 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Four years later, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, Bruce officially endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. He announced his decision in an Instagram post.

"Friends, fans, and the press have asked me who I'm supporting in this most important of elections, and with full knowledge that my opinions are no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens, here's my answer: I'm supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president, and opposing Donald Trump and J.D. Vance."

Article continues below advertisement

He elaborated on his decision, calling the 2024 election one of the most significant in American history. He even expressed that the nation hasn't been this divided since the Civil War.

Article continues below advertisement

"It doesn't have to be this way," he remarked. "The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again now that will take time, hard work, intelligence, faith, and women, and men with the National good guiding their hearts."

He also criticized Trump for his actions and policies, declaring, "Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime." "His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again," Springsteen added. "He doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American."

Article continues below advertisement

"Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him..." Bruce Springsteen — Sam Wilbur ⚾️ (@samwilbur) October 3, 2024

Springsteen emphasized that Harris and Walz are dedicated to a forward-thinking vision for the nation that honors individuals regardless of class, religion, race, political beliefs, or sexual identity. "They want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me," the rocker noted, referencing his own wealth. "On top, that's the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years now."