Where Are Ronald Reagan Kids Now? The Former President Had Five Children Many of Ronald Reagan's children have written memoirs that paint a not-so-pretty picture about family and political life. By Sarah Kester Published Aug. 30 2024, 3:51 p.m. ET

Few people on this earth have the privilege of saying that their dad was the president of the United States. Ronald Reagan’s five kids are some of them. Now that his kids are all grown up, let’s take a look at Ronald Reagan’s kids now.

Where are Ronald Reagan’s kids now?

The 40th President of the United States has five children. The first three are from his previous marriage to Jane Wyman. When Ronald was a 27-year-old actor, he met Jane when they co-starred in Brother Rat. They married in 1940 and welcomed their first child, Maureen. In 1945, they adopted their son, Michael.

Source: Getty Images Ronald Reagan Jr., Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan, Michael Reagan, Maureen Reagan and Husband

They had another daughter, Christine, but she tragically died due to complications of being premature. When Ronald and Jane divorced, their differing political beliefs were to blame.

Maureen, the former couple’s eldest child, died in 2001 at the age of 60. Her cause of death was a five-year battle with malignant melanoma. Before her passing, Maureen had become a spokesperson for the Alzheimer's Association. The condition became close to her heart after Ronald was diagnosed with the condition six years after he left office.

Source: X Michael Reagan with 'Reagan' actor Dennis Quaid in 2024.

Michael is Ronald and Jane's only living child. Like his adopted father, the 79-year-old pursued a mixture of acting and politics as his career. He hosted his radio show, The Michael Reagan Show, throughout the early ‘00s. He spoke about being sexually abused as a young boy in his memoir, On the Outside Looking In. He now works mainly as a political commentator and public speaker.

Ronald had two children with his second wife, Nancy Reagan: Ron and Patti.

Nancy and Ronald married in 1952. When Ronald became president, she served as First Lady from 1981 to 1989. They had their first child, Patricia (Patti) in 1952. She is an actress and writer who goes by the name Patti Davis. From a young age, Patti had to adjust to intense security detail. This was especially prevalent after her father narrowly survived an assassination attempt in 1981.

In her new memoir, Dear Mom and Dad: A Letter About Family, Memory, and the America We Once Knew, she provides harrowing details on the downsides of growing up in America’s First Family. Ronald’s youngest child is Ronald or Ron. He was born on May 20, 1958. He followed in his family’s footsteps by joining the entertainment industry. He had his talk show, The Ron Reagan Show, for two years and has worked in the political sphere as a commentator. Like his siblings, he has also written a memoir on his family life.

Source: YouTube Ron Reagan Jr. in 2022.