A Conservative Publication Desperately Suggested Kamala Harris Never Worked at McDonald's "Peter, your LinkedIn is void of work experience before 2021 and you look much older than a recent college graduate." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2024, 6:16 p.m. ET

There is a hint of despair in the air in the form of a conservative publication's attempt to discredit presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Did they go after her voting record in the Senate? Perhaps they criticized her approach to criminal justice during her time as San Francisco District Attorney and California Attorney General. Maybe they are questioning her effectiveness as a vice president. If only this were true. A piece in the Free Beacon is coming for something more insidious: her time at McDonald's.

In August 2024 Peter J. Hasson, editor at the outlet, wrote a scathing piece about Vice President Harris's "so-called" employment at McDonald's. The investigative reporting suggests that her story about working for the Golden Arches keeps changing. She has never mentioned it in any books or on the campaign trail. The most damning piece of "evidence" lives in the resume she sent out while in law school. McDonald's was conveniently skipped. What wasn't skipped was social media's reaction.

An editor tried to prove that Kamala Harris didn't work at McDonald's. Social media responded accordingly.

When Hasson proudly shared his work on X (formerly Twitter), did he expect the backlash it received? First of all, there was a real missed opportunity for him to write, "Would you like lies with that?" Secondly, not a lot of folks appear to be on Hasson's side. Most clocked this as an act of desperation, meaning the Free Beacon has little else to drag Vice President Harris for, if you can call this dragging.

Many of the replies are from individuals who also opted to leave high school and/or college jobs off their resumes. Some are now considering revising their resumes in order to add these jobs. (If there is one thing we know about the hiring process, it's that employers want longer resumes. We're pretty sure they are hoping to get something akin to a CVS receipt. In that case, you can bring both literal and figurative receipts to the job interview.)

Someone in the replies pointed out that Hasson's own LinkedIn profile is looking a little light. "Peter, your LinkedIn is void of work experience before 2021 and you look much older than a recent college graduate," wrote @7HMoon. Lest you think only liberals are rightfully piling on Hasson, some conservatives are weighing in. "Yeah, I’m a Republican. This is silly," replied Jon Terry. He listed his high school jobs and said they never made it to his CV as they aren't relevant to his professional career.