Home > Entertainment > Music Is Country Singer Alana Springsteen Related to Rock Legend Bruce Springsteen? “I never wanted it to feel like I'm just taking advantage of that name and using that as, like, clickbait or anything." By Brandon Charles PUBLISHED Mar. 28 2024, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Springsteen is not an uncommon name. It’s not as ubiquitous as Smith, Johnson, or Williams, the three most popular last names in the U.S., but it’s not unheard of.

Article continues below advertisement

According to 23 and Me, as of 2010, Springsteen is the 22,516th most popular last name in the U.S., with 1,142 families using it as their surname. One of those people is Alana Springsteen. You may have heard of her. Another is Bruce Springsteen. Are Alana and Bruce related?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Is Alana Springsteen related to Bruce Springsteen?

Unfortunately, or fortunately if you don’t like The Boss, Alana Springsteen isn't related to Bruce Springsteen or any other member of the E Street Band. Alana knew she would have to address this question early and often in her career.

In an Aug. 23, 2023, interview with Grammy.com, the rising country star addressed the bigger named Springsteen. When she was asked if she’s related to New Jersey’s favorite son, Alana said, “I never wanted it to feel like I'm just taking advantage of that name and using that as, like, clickbait or anything. That's the opposite of what I'm trying to do."

Article continues below advertisement

When asked if she ever thought of using a stage name, Alana says she "definitely thought about it" but didn’t because it wouldn’t feel like her. The piece concludes with her saying, "I'm making my own name." Based on her last few years, Alana is doing quite a good job at making her own name.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Alana Springsteen does occasionally cover Bruce Springsteen.

In 2023, Alana covered Bruce’s 1985 single “I’m on Fire” on SiriusXM. Her version is a stripped-down solo take of just Alana’s voice and her playing acoustic guitar. It’s a fantastic take on an already excellent song. It may sound a bit different than the Taylor Swift-friendly modern country Alana typically plays on singles like “Goodbye Looks Good on You.”

Article continues below advertisement

If you are a fan of Alana you might be familiar with the "stripped" version of her songs. After listening to her stripped version of “Ghost in My Guitar,” it’s not crazy to think Alana may be related to Bruce.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen doesn't have a famous daughter, or granddaughter, in music.

Alana and Bruce aren’t related. But Bruce does have one child who's kind of famous. His daughter Jessica Springsteen is an award-winning equestrian. She competes on the United States Equestrian Team in international competitions. She took home a silver medal in team jumping at the 2020 Summer Olympics held in 2021 in Tokyo.