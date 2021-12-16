Bruce Springsteen's Net Worth Has Now Skyrocketed After Selling His Music Catalog to Sony

Songwriter and American musician Bruce Springsteen first got his start in the music industry with his albums "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." and "The Wild, the Innocent & the E-Street Shuffle" in 1973. It wasn't until Bruce's first critically acclaimed album "Born to Run" released in 1975 that he rose to popularity.

Now a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Presidential Medal of Freedom winner, Kennedy Center Honors inductee, and more, Bruce's albums are known for their poetic lyrics and "heartland rock" style of music with narratives of working-class Americans.

Birth date: Sept. 23, 1949

Birth place: Long Branch, New Jersey

Birth name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Father: Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen

Mother: Adele Ann Springsteen (née Zerilli)

Marriages: Julianne Phillips (m. 1985–1989), Patti Scialfa (m. 1991–)

Children: Evan James Springsteen, Jessica Rae Springsteen, Samuel Ryan Springsteen

Education: Freehold High School (graduated in 1967), Ocean County College (dropped out)