Bruce Springsteen Grew Up in a Loving Home With Two Sisters

Fans want to know if New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen has any siblings. He does! So who grew up with him in his hometown? Here's what we know.

Feb. 2 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Bruce Springsteen at the "Love For The Holidays" concert at Town Hall on Nov. 30, 2023, in New York City
Source: Getty Images

It's a known fact that Bruce Springsteen fans are super hard-core. They call their idol "The Boss" and you won't find a more devoted group of people out there — unless you count Swifties, of course.

While fans may know every single lyric of every one of Bruce's songs ever written, perhaps less is known about the icon's early family life. Although most people know he hails from New Jersey, does Bruce Springsteen have siblings? Indeed he does, and here's what we know about them.

Bruce Springsteen with his sister Pamela on Aug. 26, 2023, at Gillette Stadium
Source: Instagram
So, who are Bruce Springsteen's siblings?

Bruce grew up with two younger sisters named Virginia and Pamela.

Pamela engaged in a short-lived acting career that included appearing in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and a few films in a Sleepaway Camp series.

But ultimately, Bruce's younger sibling found her true talent and purpose in photography. Believe it or not, you have probably seen her work since Pamela photographed album artwork for her big brother's "Human Touch," "Lucky Town," and "The Ghost of Tom Joad."

Pamela Springsteen also photographed Bruce's 2023 tour.

According to her Instagram, Pamela has shot other celebrities beyond just her brother, including Willie Nelson. Her online photo gallery includes shots of Melissa Etheridge and Keith Richards, among many other A-list stars.

As for her personal life, Pam is married to a man named Bobby Roth, and they share a daughter, Ruby.

Meanwhile, less is known about Virginia, as she has chosen to live a more private life. But Virginia inspired one of her brother's most famous songs.

Bruce Springsteen wrote a song about his sister's life.

Virginia Springsteen is reportedly named after her aunt who tragically passed away at age 5 when a truck hit her on her tricycle.

The Springsteen sibling would go on to have an unplanned pregnancy in her teens — which led to the inspiration for the song "The River."

Bruce talked about how his "sister and her husband were the inspiration" for the famous tune while speaking to Stephen Colbert in 2021.

As for her reaction? Well, at first she wasn't a fan of "The River" but grew to love it.

"It was wonderful that he wrote it and all, but every bit of it was true," she previously confessed. She added, "And here I am [in the audience], completely exposed. I didn't like it at first — though now it's my favorite song."

It makes sense that Virginia struggled to make peace with some of the lyrics based on her own experiences, including, "Then I got Mary pregnant/And man, that was all she wrote/For my nineteenth birthday/I got a union card and a wedding coat/We went down to the courthouse/And the judge put it all to rest/No wedding day smiles/No walk down the aisle/No flowers, no wedding dress."

Mary, er, Virginia went on to wed Michael Shave and they had three children. Sadly, their son Michael Jr. passed away at age 53 in 2023. They also share two other children, Christopher and Marissa.

