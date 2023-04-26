Paulie Connell of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Is the CEO of a Successful Company

A love story for the ages! Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, has swept her off her feet, and fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey watched their romance unfold in real(ity) time during Season 13. For those who don’t know, the Bravo couple met in late 2021 and have been going strong ever since, with Dolores’s beau sharing details of their meet-cute on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“We met at an Apple store, no cameras, no fans, no crowds, no makeup,” Paulie revealed in November 2022. “Just two people waiting online to get their phones fixed.” He continued, “When I met this beautiful woman, I didn’t know about reality TV celebrity status or any of the above … Oh boy, but I do now.” Are you itching for info about the man who stole the RHONJ star’s heart? Let’s dive into what Paulie does for a living.

Article continues below advertisement

What does Paulie from ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ do for a living?

The RHONJ star’s career is nothing short of impressive. On Instagram, he describes himself as an entrepreneur, and his LinkedIn profile proves it. For more than a decade, Dolores’s boyfriend, Paulie, has been the President and CEO of a “tier one, high-end electrical contracting company.”

Since June 2010, the reality star has held the highest position at Eco Electrical Services, LLC, a “fully licensed and insured electrical contracting company,” with multiple locations throughout the United States and Europe. Headquartered in New York City, Paulie’s business offers wide-ranging services across various industries, from commercial and retail to sustainable energy and generators.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to acting as CEO of Eco Electrical Services, Paulie has spent more than 10 years as the president of Eco Lighting Products LLC, a New York-based company whose mission is to “adapt to a sustainable energy movement towards a greener environment.”

Article continues below advertisement

Before taking on those roles, the RHONJ star spent nearly a decade as the vice president of All-Star Electrical Services. And his net worth isn’t too shabby. Paulie’s estimated net worth ranges between $1 and $2 million.

‘RHONJ’ star Paulie is a proud father.

According to Paulie’s Instagram, he is a proud papa of two son, who he posts about often on social media. On National Son’s Day on Sept. 28, 2022, the reality personality dedicated a sweet tribute to his kids on social media.