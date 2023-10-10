Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Travis Kelce Can Now Add His Niece to the Army of Swifties Supporting Him A new TikTok video from Kylie Kelce confirms that Travis Kelce's niece is a "Swiftie" just trying to learn the complicated rules of football. By Joseph Allen Oct. 10 2023, Published 10:33 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kyliekelce

Now that Travis Kelce is dating one of the most famous women on the planet, it seems his entire family is getting in on the fun. In a recent video on TikTok posted by Kylie Kelce, the wife of Travis's brother Jason, we got confirmation that Travis's niece Wyatt is a "Swiftie" just like the rest of us.

In the caption over the video, Kyle wrote: "Just another swiftie [trying to] learn football, or a kid [trying to] avoid a nap. Who knows?" The video is going viral thanks to the combination of interest in Travis's relationship and Wyatt's own cuteness as she asks questions about football.

Kylie Kelce's TikTok features Travis's inquisitive niece.

In the TikTok itself, Wyatt spends most of her time asking her mom who the various players on the Philadelphia Eagles are. Jason, Wyatt's dad, is the team's center, and widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the league. While the video itself is very cute, what most people noticed first was that Wyatt was described as a "Swiftie," a term with immense meaning for those who are following Taylor Swift's relationship with Wyatt's uncle closely.

The news of their relationship has been a subject of major discussion online in recent days, in part because Taylor had attended Travis's past two games. During the October 8 game, though, Taylor was not in the stadium, putting at least a hold on the juice that the NFL was getting out of having Taylor as a regular attendee at Chiefs games.

While the media and general public have focused plenty of attention on Travis's relationship with Taylor, he spent time earlier this month celebrating his niece's birthday on the podcast he co-hosts with Jason. The two celebrated Wyatt's fourth birthday, with Jason saying that Wyatt loved the camera that Jason had gotten her to commemorate the occasion.

"There's nothing cooler than a little kid going around snapping pics on a Polaroid. Did she take any yet?" Travis asked at the time. "She has. We got a bunch of them lying around. She took a bunch at her birthday party Saturday. Papa Kelce was sitting with her, showing how to work it," Jason replied, referring to their father Ed Kelce. "It was awesome."