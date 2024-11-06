Home > Entertainment Richard Gere Is Leaving the United States and With That, We Lose One of Our Most Handsome Men Richard Gere and his family are heading to Spain! By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 5 2024, 7:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A lot of people overuse the word "iconic" but when it comes to Richard Gere, it's truly fitting. This is a man who has dipped his toes into every film genre and even dipped his toes into a bath with Julia Roberts. Obviously, that second part references the cinematic feat of Pretty Woman. We love a guy who hates heights and learns how to love thanks to an enterprising sex worker.

Throughout his storied career, Richard has been heroic, romantic, funny, and even a bit scary. Offscreen, the Primal Fear actor is an advocate for human rights and is a staunch supporter of the Democratic party. By all accounts, he's a good guy with a golden heart. He's also impossibly handsome and is taking his solid values and pleasant appearance to a different country. It's true! Why is Richard Gere leaving the U.S., and can we convince him to stay?

Why is Richard Gere leaving the U.S.?

According to People Magazine, Richard is leaving America for a very romantic reason. The actor is relocating to Spain, where his wife Spanish activist Alejandra Silva is from. The couple married in April 2018 and quickly had two boys in 2019 and 2020. In April 2024, he revealed to Vanity Fair Spain that he intended to move to Spain so that Alejandra and their children could spend more time with her family.

"For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he explained. "She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers." Not only will it benefit their family, but Richard has never been shy regarding how much he loves his wife's home country. "I love Spain and the ability of the Spanish people to live transmitting joy and happiness," he said.

The couple has already sold their Connecticut home in preparation for the move.

In 2022, Richard bought his house in New Canaan, Conn. for a cool $10.8 million and the best part is, he purchased it from Paul Simon and wife Edie Brickell. The house was built in 1938 and boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a pool, multiple gardens and a three-bedroom guest cottage. It also sits in 32 acres of land that features nods to the year it was built.

Despite their age difference, Alejandra is 34 years his junior, the couple is extremely happy. In August 2024, she shared a lovely birthday tribute to Richard on her Instagram.