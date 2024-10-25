Nicole Scherzinger Pays Tribute to Mentee Liam Payne: "I Will Miss You My Friend"

The Pussycat Dolls lead singer was integral to his success with One Direction , and they remained friends until he died. Here's how she paid tribute to Liam.

On Oct. 24, Nicole honored Liam on Instagram with photos with Kelly Rowland from their Netflix show, Building the Band. Before his death, he was set to judge alongside pop queens and AJ McLean . She reminisced about their 15-year friendship, starting when she created One Direction on X Factor .

"Dear Liam, I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from 15 years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago," she wrote. "It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had."

Nicole also shared that, while it has been complex thinking about her friend's death, she chooses to think of the light he brought to her and other fans' lives.

"It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character," she added. "You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will 'miss you' my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family."