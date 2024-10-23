Home > Entertainment > Music Liam Payne's Girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, Shares Heartfelt Tribute and Reveals Their Wedding Plans "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444," Liam Payne wrote before his sudden death on Oct. 16, 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 23 2024, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kateecass

It's been a week since the world lost English singer-songwriter Liam Payne, and his absence is still deeply felt, especially by his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. On Thursday, Oct. 23, 2024, the social media influencer took to Instagram to share a tribute to the former One Direction member.

"My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words," Kate wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of the happy couple. "You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone — millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me." In her heartfelt message, Kate also sadly revealed that she and Liam had plans to marry before his unexpected death on Oct. 16, 2024.

Source: Instagram / @kateecass Liam wrote, "Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444.'"

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, reveals their wedding plans.

In her heart-wrenching post, Kate shared that her relationship with Liam had recently reached new heights as they were officially making plans for their future wedding. "A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening, manifesting our lives together," Kate said. "I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, 'Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged and together forever 444.'"

She added, "Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel. I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go."

Was Liam Payne married?

Unfortunately, the "Teardrops" vocalist never married his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy. But in a recently resurfaced clip from shortly after Liam's son Bear was born in 2017, he seems to refer to his baby mama, Cheryl Tweedy, as his wife.