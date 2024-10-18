Home > Entertainment > Music Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Breaks Her Silence Following His Tragic Death "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," Kate Cassidy wrote on her Instagram Story. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 18 2024, 2:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Just two days following the heartbreaking loss of Liam Payne, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, is breaking her silence to honor the memory of the late One Direction singer.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, the social media influencer took to her Instagram Story, where she shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute reflecting on the unexpected passing of her boyfriend at the young age of 31.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, breaks her silence on his tragic death.

In an Instagram Story, Kate expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support, saying, "Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way." "I have been at a complete loss. Nothing about the past few days have felt real," she said. "I ask and pray that you'll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private."

She then addressed her boyfriend, pouring her heart out with a touching message: "Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @kateecass

She concluded her Instagram Story with the number "444" and a red heart emoji. For those unfamiliar, "444" is regarded as an angel number, believed to carry profound meaning and significance. This number is said to symbolize a powerful message of love, support, and guidance from angels. So, this choice of sign-off likely reflects her hope for continued support and a sense of presence from Liam, even in his absence.