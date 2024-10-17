Home > Entertainment > Music One Direction Members React to Liam Payne's Death: "We're Completely Devastated" "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," One Direction said in a joint statement. "We will miss him terribly." By Allison DeGrushe Updated Oct. 17 2024, 5:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Oct. 16, 2024, the entertainment world was rocked by the tragic news of Liam Payne's death. The singer, best known as a member of the popular boyband One Direction, died after a fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As a beloved member of the iconic group One Direction, Liam not only captured hearts with his talent, but he also forged deep bonds with some of his bandmates. In the aftermath of this tragedy, Liam's former bandmates have come forward to express their profound grief and share heartfelt tributes to his memory.

The surviving members of One Direction have reacted to Liam Payne's tragic death.

On Thursday, October 17, the official One Direction Instagram account posted a heartfelt statement from Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Harry Styles. "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," the statement read. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly."

The statement continued, "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam." The statement was signed "Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry."

Louis Tomlinson said he is "beyond devastated" in a tribute of his own.

Louis Tomlinson also took to Instagram on October 17 to share his own personal tribute to his former bandmate: "I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother," he said. "Liam was somebody I looked up to every day, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.

"I first met Liam when he was 16 and I was 18, I was instantly amazed by his voice but more importantly, as time went on I got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for. Liam was an incredible songwriter with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band. "And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction. His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us, Liam."

Louis then went on to say that if Liam's son Bear ever needs him, he "will be the Uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was."

Zayn Malik said he will "cherish all the memories" he has with Liam.

Zayn Malik joined in on the tributes on October 17, sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram for his former One Direction bandmate. He posted an old photo of the two of them napping in a car, with the caption, "Love You Bro" and a red heart emoji. The second slide of the Instagram post features a heartfelt message: "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid, you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.

"Even though you were younger than me, you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f--ks about telling people they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.

"When it came to the music, Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage, we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.

"I lost a brother when you left us, and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever.