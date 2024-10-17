Home > Entertainment > Music Liam Payne's Family Issues Statement on His Tragic Death: "We Are Heartbroken" "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul." By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 17 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @np2788

The music community was left in disbelief on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, after former One Direction member Liam Payne was found dead after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina. He was just 31 years old.

In the hours following the announcement of his passing, his fans and colleagues shared their shock and sorrow. Since then, Liam Payne's family has also released a statement regarding the heartbreaking loss.

Liam Payne's family has issued a statement following his tragic death.

In a statement to the BBC on Thursday, Oct.17, Liam Payne's family expressed their heartbreak over his passing. "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul," the statement read.

Liam's family also stated, "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

A family member told the Daily Mail at their home in Wolverhampton that they are "utterly devastated" by Liam's death. According to the outlet, Liam's older sisters, Nicola and Ruth, arrived at the family home early Thursday morning.

Neighbors reported that Liam's parents left their home around midnight, just hours after their son tragically fell to his death. "They were seen leaving in a hurry at around midnight last night but I'm not sure if they had bags," a source told the Daily Mail. "You can't imagine what they are going through. I know Liam liked to get back here when he could. They will be utterly heartbroken as they were very close."