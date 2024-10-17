Home > Entertainment > Music Just Days Before Liam Payne's Passing, Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Said He "Always Played With Death" "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'" Maya Henry said of her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 17 2024, 10:32 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

In a tragic revelation, Maya Henry shared in a podcast episode on Oct. 14, 2024, that her ex-fiancé, former One Direction singer Liam Payne, often spoke about dying soon or early. Just two days after her episode aired, Liam died after falling from a hotel balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

During her appearance on The Internet Is Dead podcast, the model and author alleged that the singer had resorted to extreme measures to try to contact her, prompting her to obtain a cease-and-desist against him. She also shared that she had made considerable efforts to help Liam, as he frequently "played with death."

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne's ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, says he often talked about dying soon.

During the podcast episode, Maya openly discussed the "Strip That Down" vocalist's mental health and recalled their conversations in which he expressed that he was "not doing well" and assumed he would die soon.

"He would always message me, ever since we broke up, [and say], 'Oh, I'm not well.' He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'" she recounted. "There was one time I tried to get him help [but] he was not taking it."

Article continues below advertisement

Maya discussed Liam's cycle of abuse on 'The Internet Is Dead' podcast.

The model mentioned that Liam would often text her mom, saying, "I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me," because she wasn't responding to him. "It's just always the same cycle," Maya explained. "For example, after I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom, 'I think I'm not going to be around much longer.'"

Maya Henry interview with The Internet Is Dead



tw: abuse



maya talks about the manipulation tactics liam payne would use including messaging her and her mom saying he was going to die if she didn’t help him. pic.twitter.com/azPUBTlzXZ — AJ (@holdingontoLT4) October 15, 2024