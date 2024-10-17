Just Days Before Liam Payne's Passing, Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry Said He "Always Played With Death"
"He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'" Maya Henry said of her ex-fiancé, Liam Payne.
In a tragic revelation, Maya Henry shared in a podcast episode on Oct. 14, 2024, that her ex-fiancé, former One Direction singer Liam Payne, often spoke about dying soon or early.
Just two days after her episode aired, Liam died after falling from a hotel balcony.
During her appearance on The Internet Is Dead podcast, the model and author alleged that the singer had resorted to extreme measures to try to contact her, prompting her to obtain a cease-and-desist against him. She also shared that she had made considerable efforts to help Liam, as he frequently "played with death."
Liam Payne's ex-fiancée, Maya Henry, says he often talked about dying soon.
During the podcast episode, Maya openly discussed the "Strip That Down" vocalist's mental health and recalled their conversations in which he expressed that he was "not doing well" and assumed he would die soon.
"He would always message me, ever since we broke up, [and say], 'Oh, I'm not well.' He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I’m going to die. I’m not doing well,'" she recounted. "There was one time I tried to get him help [but] he was not taking it."
Maya discussed Liam's cycle of abuse on 'The Internet Is Dead' podcast.
The model mentioned that Liam would often text her mom, saying, "I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me," because she wasn't responding to him.
"It's just always the same cycle," Maya explained. "For example, after I announced my book, he did the same thing. He called my mom, 'I think I'm not going to be around much longer.'"
Maya emphasized, "I don't play with death, so if you say this, I'm going to try and help you no matter what you've done."
"I think he took advantage of my family's kindness," she added. "I was like, 'If you want to go back to rehab, I'll help you.' Not that I ever wanted to be back with him, but he's still somebody's child, he's somebody's brother. If that were my brother, I'd want someone to help him too."