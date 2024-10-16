Distractify
Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Had an Impressive Net Worth That Kept Going Up

Liam Payne postponed the release of his second studio album.

Published Oct. 16 2024, 6:57 p.m. ET

liam payne
In May 2022, former One Direction member Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul's podcast where he talked about his rocky relationship with his own fame. He referenced a time he almost got into a fist fight with one of his band members while really taking everyone in the group to task.

There was absolutely zero accountability on Liam's part regarding why some relationships were fractured.

A little over a year later Liam uploaded his own YouTube video, apologizing for the things he said on Logan's podcast. Liam shared that he "went away for a little while to get better," which was code for checking into rehab.

He had been struggling with alcohol addiction for quite some time. Sadly, that may have come to a head as it was announced in October 2024 that he passed away after falling from the third story of a hotel in Buenos Aires. He left behind broken hearts and a hefty net worth.

Liam Payne's net worth is not fool's gold.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Liam was worth $70 million at the time of his death. He auditioned for Britain's The X-Factor in 2007 at the age of 14.

Tough judge and critic Simon Cowell thought Liam was a bit too young and urged him to return in a few years, so he did. For the show's seventh season, Liam was back as a soloist but the judges put him with four other solo artists which is when One Direction was born.

They went on to get third place, but that was just the beginning.

Liam Payne

Singer and music producer

Net worth: $70 million

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of the British boy band One Direction. He went on to have a modestly successful solo career, but struggled with alcohol abuse. He passed away in October 2024 at the age of 31.

Birth date: Aug. 29, 1993

Birth place: Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England

Birth name: Liam James Payne

Father: Geoff Payne

Mother: Karen Payne

Children: Bear Grey Payne (b. March 22, 2017) with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole

Education: Studied music technology at City of Wolverhampton College

One Direction would go on to sell more than 20 million albums worldwide. They earned hundreds of millions of dollars through album sales, merchandise, and touring. When the group went on hiatus, Liam signed with Republic Records in October 2016 and dropped the first single from his new album the following May.

The album debuted in December 2019 and went on to sell 18 million copies.

In June 2019 Liam was named a global brand ambassador for Hugo Boss. He would go on to create two capsule collections with the veteran fashion brand.

In March 2024, Liam released the single "Teardrops" which was the lead single for his second studio album. Sadly, that was not released before his death.

It's unclear how much of the album was completed before he passed away.

Latest Music News and Updates

