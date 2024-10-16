Home > Entertainment Liam Payne Posted on Snapchat Just One Hour Before His Death "Lovely day in Argentina." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 16 2024, 6:29 p.m. ET Source: Snapchat

Shortly before his untimely death, Liam Payne seemed in good spirits as he relaxed in Argentina alongside his girlfriend Kate Cassidy. Liam died at the age of 31 after falling from his fourth-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires.

Article continues below advertisement

In the Snapchat video shared just one hour after his death was reported, Liam is seen wearing a grey t-shirt and captioned the short video, "Lovely day in Argentina." He also shared a photo from the hotel, writing, "Happy I got some time away."

Liam Payne's last Snapchat video has fans convinced his fall was an accident.

The Snapchat video went viral on social media, which many believe may have been scheduled to go up prior to his death since he says Good morning, and his time of death was 5 p.m. local time. However, Liam's seemingly upbeat mood and normal behavior has many convinced Liam's fall from his balcony was 100 percent accidental. "It's really crazy how things can turn within seconds," one person commented on X before another added, "Goes to show that you just never know what your last moments are."

Article continues below advertisement

this is absolutely so insane bc wym liam payne was just posting on his snapchat story only an hour ago?? pic.twitter.com/xrwNT999MA — d’aujah 🫧 (@daujahmarie) October 16, 2024

A third wrote, "If it’s not suicide and it was just a sudden death that is so scary man." A shirtless selfie of Liam with his girlfriend Kate was also posted to the social media platform, but the snap has since been deleted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Snapchat

While in Argentina, Liam made time to support his former 1D bandmate Niall Horan at his concert on October 3. However, his behavior at the concert had fans confused. "We’re going to Argentina,” Liam wrote on Instagram. “One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan’s playing down there and I think we might just go and say ‘hello.’"

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk." On Instagram, Liam's final post was paying tribute to Super Size Me and One Direction: This Is Us filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who passed away on May 23.