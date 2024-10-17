Home > Entertainment > Music Liam Payne Reunited With One Direction Bandmate in Argentina Weeks Before His Death Just two weeks before his death, Liam Payne attended his One Direction bandmate Niall Horan's concert in Argentina. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 17 2024, 9:30 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024, former One Direction singer Liam Payne tragically passed away after falling from a hotel balcony. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the details surrounding his unexpected death.

Authorities have confirmed that he was pronounced dead after falling several stories at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Since he was a long way from home, here's everything we know so far about Liam Payne's reasons for being in Argentina.

Why was Liam Payne in Argentina?

As it turns out, Liam Payne was in Argentina to support his One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, during his latest tour, "The Show: Live On Tour." Liam arrived at the end of September and attended the concert in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Oct. 2 — exactly two weeks before his death.

Before heading to Argentina, Liam reportedly said in an Instagram Story that he and Niall had some things to discuss. "We're going to Argentina," he said in a video, per The New York Post. "One, because we want to. Two, because we want to. And three, because Niall Horan's playing down there and I think we might just go and say hello."

Liam Payne and Niall Horan! pic.twitter.com/aXs320AoQc — OT5 Daily (@OT5Dailys) October 4, 2024

He added, "It's been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We've got a lot to talk about and I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or nothing like that but we just need to talk."