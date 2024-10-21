Home > Entertainment > Music Multiple Substances, Including Pink Cocaine, Found in Liam Payne's System at Time of Death Pink cocaine is a bright pink powder mixture made up of potentially dangerous substances, and cocaine is rarely among them. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 21 2024, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Less than a week after Liam Payne's sudden death, toxicology results revealed that the One Direction singer had taken multiple drugs before his fall. On Oct. 21, 2024, ABC News reported that a partial autopsy found cocaine, benzodiazepine, crack, and "pink cocaine" in his system.

If you're curious about what pink cocaine is, we have the details for you. Here's what we know about this substance and its effects.

What is pink cocaine? Liam Payne had it in his system at the time of his death.

According to Poison Control, pink cocaine isn't actually cocaine at all. This neon pink powder is a blend of potentially dangerous substances, and cocaine is rarely among them. The most common drugs found in pink cocaine are 2-CB, MDMA (ecstasy), ketamine, and caffeine. The bright pink hue typically comes from food coloring, or sometimes strawberry and other additives.

Poison Control explained that 2-CB is a "psychedelic drug" originally developed to treat sexual dysfunction, but it was pulled from the market due to serious safety concerns. It's also known by names like "Tusi, Tuci, Tusibi, and Tucibi."

MDMA (methylenedioxymethamphetamine), often referred to as "ecstasy or Molly," is another psychedelic that has stimulant properties. Ketamine is used in both human and veterinary medicine but is frequently abused. Caffeine, another well-known stimulant, can also be part of this dangerous mix.

It's crucial to understand that pink cocaine may be contaminated with additional substances beyond those typically identified, leading to unpredictable and potentially dangerous effects. For instance, samples have been found to contain opioids, bath salts, and hallucinogens, among others.

The effects of pink cocaine can vary widely based on its specific composition and dosage. Negative reactions may include hallucinations, increased heart rate and blood pressure, anxiety, elevated body temperature, low sodium levels, nausea, vomiting, and, in rare cases, seizures, abnormal heart rhythms, or even a coma.

Long-term use can result in serious health issues, such as heart problems, an increased risk of stroke, behavioral changes, and addiction. Overall, this drug poses significant risks that shouldn't be underestimated.