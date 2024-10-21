Home > Human Interest Liam Payne's Father Visited the Hotel Where His Son Died — Fans Created a Blockade for Him Liam Payne's father took a moment so speak with grieving fans outside the hotel where his son died. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 21 2024, 2:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@usatoday (video stills)

After One Direction member Liam Payne died suddenly on Oct. 16, 2024, his family asked for privacy so they could grieve in peace. Sadly, their request was not honored by various new outlets, including TMZ, which posted a photo of his body. The 31-year-old singer fell from his third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur hotel in Buenos Aires. Despite the fact that the controversial outlet pulled the image, it has still been circulated heavily online.

Article continues below advertisement

Since then, Liam's former partner and the mother of his son took to Instagram to beg people to be respectful. In an emotional post, Cheryl Cole reminded everyone that he was more than a pop star. She said the most troubling part of all this was the fact that their son would someday have access to the "abhorrent reports" and "media exploitation." Thankfully there are still decent people in the world. When Liam's father visited the hotel where he died, fans protected the grieving parent.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne's father visited the hotel where his son spent his last moments.

Three days after his son died, Geoff Payne was in Argentina in order to identify Liam's body. According to the BBC, he was met by throngs of photographers despite the fact that the Payne family asked to be left alone. A federal prosecutor told the outlet that Liam's body was ready to be released, meaning no further tests were needed. According to an autopsy obtained by ABC News, there were multiple drugs found in the singer's body.

Article continues below advertisement

Geoff also went to the hotel where his son died. While being led into the building, fans put their hands up to block the press from taking photos or filming the distressed father. A video from the USA Today TikTok account shows Geoff on the balcony from which Liam fell. At one point he leans back and over the rail, as if to mimic what could have happened. He then turns around and leans forward.

Tributes from fans have been placed all around the front of the hotel. Upon exiting, Geoff stopped to read a few and even kissed his hand before bending over to touch a one of them. A reporter for the BBC said the mourning father took a moment to speak with a few of the fans who had gathered to show their love and support for Liam.