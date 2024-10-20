Home > Entertainment Liam Payne Discovered to Have Donated Thousands to Charity Days Before His Death He donated £10,000 in one night. By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 20 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Following Liam Payne's unexpected and untimely death at the age of 31, fans of the One Direction have been looking for signs they may have missed. It has been reported that Liam had relapsed in the days leading up to his passing, and fans even noticed that he stopped wearing his safety pin necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, it was discovered that in the month leading up to his death, Liam was donating thousands to different GoFundMe accounts.

Source: X

Article continues below advertisement

Liam donated as much as £10,000 in one night to GoFundMe accounts before his death.

According to NME, Liam was donated to various GoFundMe campaigns, spending thousands of pounds at a time. Among the donations that were made by the "Teardrops" singer are £2,300 to a 28-year-old man named Jack from America who had been diagnosed with stage 4 B-cell lymphoma, £770 to a school shooting survivor, and £2,223 to a 4-year-old stroke survivor named Kailyn.

He also donated £3,833 to 4-year-old Macy Shepard, who was diagnosed with a stage 2 Wilms tumor on her kidney. Liam spoke about wanting to give back in a Snapchat video shared before his passing. "I’ve always felt really lucky to be in the position that I’m in and my life aspiration has been to be a superhero… but I can’t fly, I’m not a great mechanic, I wasn’t affected by radiation, and I’m not incredibly strong,” he said per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

@aa.alennaa This is the video he posted before passing away begging people to donate to save children around the world suggesting GOFUNDME website that supports the children of gaza. Please know the facts before spreading untrue information. #fyp #liampayne ♬ original sound - Aleena 🎀

He continued, "The last few nights, I’ve been spending some time on GoFundMe, a fantastic website. I’m not sure about the tip thing, though, guys, you need to work that out, because that’s not right; we should be giving the tips to the kids, man." Liam also detailed how being a father to his son Bear has made him more generous.

Article continues below advertisement

"It doesn’t matter how small the donation is, or how big the donation is. All that matters is you look into that child’s eyes and you realize… as a father, it hits me slightly differently because I look at them and if that was my child, I would want everyone in the world to just look at me. Please, look at me and help me," he added.

Following his death, Liam's ex and mother of his son, released a statement, asking the media for more kindness — especially when covering his tragic death. "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she wrote. "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son."

Article continues below advertisement

She went on to add, "A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future." Hopefully, his son and his fans remember Liam's generosity in the days leading up to his death.