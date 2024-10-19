Home > Entertainment The Devastating Meaning Behind Liam Payne's Safety Pin Necklace "He took his safety pin necklace off. I was OK but I can't do this today." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 19 2024, 11:58 a.m. ET Source: TikTok

Many theories have surfaced following the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne. Before his passing, Liam was very open about his struggles with addiction and was known to wear a necklace with a safety pin frequently.

Article continues below advertisement

It turns out, that necklace has a very sobering meaning, particularly following reports that Liam's death may not have been accidental. So, what does his safety pin necklace mean, and was he wearing it the evening he died?

Article continues below advertisement

The meaning behind Liam Payne's safety pin necklace:

Many of Liam's followers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the "Strip That Down" singer and also remind others about the jewelry that Liam wore frequently. According to several TikTok accounts, the safety pin necklace has multiple meanings including, "If someone is wearing a safety pin necklace every day, it is usually a promise not to k-ll themselves ... especially if they have attempted before."

It is also said to mean, "You are safe with me." Following his death, there have been many theories that Liam took off his necklace. "He took the safety pin necklace off, donated massive amounts of money to charities the days leading up to it and no one noticed??" TikTok user @brooke_dawson06 wrote. "He was literally convulsing in a hotel lobby and no one called an ambulance? We need to do better."

Article continues below advertisement

Another user wrote, "He took his safety pin necklace off. I was OK but I can't do this today. I broke down as soon as I saw that. He was not doing well at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne previously revealed he struggled with suicidal thoughts while in One Direction.

In 2021, Liam spoke very candidly about his struggles with addiction and shared that he also had suicidal ideation during his 2010-2016 run in One Direction due to the pressure and fan attention. "Yeah. There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem," he said on the Diary of a CEO podcast. "And it was only until I saw myself after that I was like, ‘Right, I need to fix myself.'"

He continued, "The problem was, in the band … the best way to secure us, because of how big we’d got, was just to lock us in our rooms. What’s in the room? A minibar. So at a certain point, I just thought, ‘Well, I’m going to have a party for one,’ and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life."