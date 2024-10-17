Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Liam Payne's Ex-Girlfriend Suggested That He Still Regularly Blew up Her Phone Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend filed a cease-and-desist-order against him before his death. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 17 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The news of Liam Payne's death has been shocking who many were fans or at least familiar with the singer from his time in One Direction. Following the news of his death, many wanted to learn more about the circumstances around it, and also about the issues that Liam was facing.

Among the issues that Liam was dealing with were allegations being made by his ex-girlfriend, Maya Henry, a model who reportedly issued a cease-and-desist order against him prior to his death. Here's what we know about the allegations she made.

What were the allegations Liam Payne's ex-girlfriend made about him?

According to reporting in The Daily Mail, Maya issued a cease-and-desist order against Liam after he made repeated attempts to contact her in the months leading up to his death. In a TikTok video posted in early October, Maya said that her ex was still "blowing up" her phone.

"It's always from different phone numbers too. I never know where it's going to come from . . . Also [he] will email me," Maya explained. "Not only me, but he'll blow up my mom's phone. Is that normal behavior to you?" "Also messaging my friends," she added. "I found out later so they could go over to his house apparently." Maya also said that Liam had "weaponized" One Direction fans against her.

"He says that he 'preys on One Direction fans because they will always be loyal to him and they won't tell on him,'" she continued. The allegations that Liam preyed on One Direction fans have not been substantiated, but Maya clearly felt that Liam's continued attempts to communicate with her were in some way threatening. The Daily Mail also reported that Liam was "overwhelmed" by the legal actions that Maya was taking against him.

Liam and Maya were engaged in 2022.

Liam and Maya were engaged before they broke off their relationship in 2022. It's been several years since the two were officially a couple. The allegations against Liam are just one part of the broader tapestry that is being woven in the aftermath of his death. The news began spreading online on Oct. 16, and since then, many people have paid tribute to the singer.

There's also an ongoing investigation into his death after he apparently fell from a third-story hotel room window in Buenos Aires. TMZ is also under fire for publishing photos that appeared to be of Liam's dead body in the aftermath of the incident, and they have since retracted those photos but continue to face backlash.