Former 'X-Factor' Competitor Calls out Simon Cowell Following Liam Payne's Death

Content warning: This article mentions sexual assault. Celebrities and fans are paying tribute to Liam Payne, the former One Direction singer who tragically died on Oct. 16, 2024. He passed away after falling from his third-floor hotel room in Palermo, Argentina.

Among those honoring his memory is X Factor contestant Katie Waissel, who competed alongside Liam and the rest of One Direction on the show. In her heartfelt message, Katie shares her sorrow for her "dear friend" while also taking aim at X Factor creator Simon Cowell. Here's what she had to say.

Former 'X Factor' competitor Katie Waissel drags Simon Cowell after Liam Payne's death.

Following the shocking news of Liam's death, Katie took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her sorrow, writing, "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that I share this statement on the tragic loss of my dear friend, Liam Payne." She recalled Liam being her "confidant" and her "rock" during their time on The X-Factor in 2010, emphasizing how the "Strip That Down" singer provided "unwavering support during some of my darkest moments on that journey."

"Liam was kind, with a pure heart, a sharp mind, and the wisdom of an old soul," Katie explained. "His warmth and compassion left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Katie continued, "His tragic passing not only leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him but also serves as a painful reminder of the systemic neglect that persists in the industry.

"There are those who had a responsibility to provide the care and support necessary for the well-being of young artists, but too often, the focus remained on profits rather than the people. This industry has treated talent like commodities, and the negligence of duty of care has once again led to a heart-wrenching loss.

"We need only look at Simon Cowell's recent interview with Steven Bartlett, where he admits his greatest regret was not owning the band’s name. "The real regret should be the failure to prioritize the emotional and physical welfare of the artists who put their trust in these institutions. Contracts, whether they are for television shows or record deals, come with a legal and moral duty of care that must be upheld.

She concluded, "Liam, I am so deeply sorry for all that you went through. Your spirit will live on in the hearts of so many, and your story will continue to be told. The change the industry so desperately needs will come, and we will honor your legacy until it does. Keep singing in the sky, my friend."

In a previous message, Katie expressed that her heart was "torn to shreds." She added, "If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart-wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool." "We all know the truth… and I'll be sure it all comes out," Katie stated.

Simon Cowell said he feels "empty" following Liam's death.

On Friday, October 18, Cowell issued his own statement on Instagram, expressing that he feels "empty" after Liam's sudden death. "Liam, I am devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty," he wrote. "I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

He continued, "I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans

"You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together," he added. "And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it."

Katie has been trying to take legal action against Simon Cowell's company since 2023.

In 2021, Katie claimed she was sexually assaulted by a member of the reality show's team. She alleged to The Sun that the incident occurred at a luxury hotel in the United States, a few years after she competed on the show.

She explained that she chose not to file a formal complaint at the time because she was pregnant and wanted to avoid additional stress. However, she now regrets being part of the show.

Two years later, in 2023, Kate announced that she was retraining as a lawyer to pursue legal action against Cowell's company, Syco Entertainment, for "breach of duty of care" during her time on the competition series. "The show ruined my life," she said.

Additionally, Katie founded the O.W.H.L Foundation, a charity that seeks to "oversee the welfare, human rights, and liberty within the creative industry sector."