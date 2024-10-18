Home > Entertainment > Music One Direction Officially Split in 2016 but Had Plans to "Work Together in the Future" Following Zayn's departure in March 2015, One Direction broke up in 2016. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 18 2024, 9:39 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In the wake of Liam Payne's tragic death, interest in One Direction, the iconic boyband he was part of, has surged. In fact, as of Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, the band boasts the most songs charting on global Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, this renewed fascination has prompted fans to reflect on why One Direction broke up in the first place. Here's what we found.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did One Direction break up?

To start, during the Asia leg of their "On the Road Again Tour," One Direction announced Zayn Malik's departure. In an official statement, Zayn expressed his regret: "I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."

"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight," he explained. "I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

In subsequent interviews, Zayn revealed that he "never really wanted" to be part of One Direction. He added that he left the popular group because he was unhappy with its musical direction and his inability to contribute. Additionally, during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn mentioned there were "underlying issues" among the group and that they just "got sick of each other."

the fact that it is now officially the last performance. there will never be a new last one direction is really broken up now its no longer a hiatus we have list it forever https://t.co/dvrIzbXwim — ×͜× h⋆🪽 (@tommo28sun) October 18, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

In August 2015, the group announced a hiatus starting in 2016 to focus on solo projects, while maintaining they would "remain together and plan to work together in the future." Harry Styles later said in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone that he was the first to propose the idea of a hiatus in late 2014, claiming he "didn't want to exhaust our fanbase." Eventually, all remaining members agreed to the decision.