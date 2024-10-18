One Direction Officially Split in 2016 but Had Plans to "Work Together in the Future"
Following Zayn's departure in March 2015, One Direction broke up in 2016.
In the wake of Liam Payne's tragic death, interest in One Direction, the iconic boyband he was part of, has surged. In fact, as of Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, the band boasts the most songs charting on global Spotify.
Now, this renewed fascination has prompted fans to reflect on why One Direction broke up in the first place. Here's what we found.
Why did One Direction break up?
To start, during the Asia leg of their "On the Road Again Tour," One Direction announced Zayn Malik's departure. In an official statement, Zayn expressed his regret: "I'd like to apologize to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart."
"I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight," he explained. "I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry, and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world."
In subsequent interviews, Zayn revealed that he "never really wanted" to be part of One Direction. He added that he left the popular group because he was unhappy with its musical direction and his inability to contribute.
Additionally, during a 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Zayn mentioned there were "underlying issues" among the group and that they just "got sick of each other."
In August 2015, the group announced a hiatus starting in 2016 to focus on solo projects, while maintaining they would "remain together and plan to work together in the future."
Harry Styles later said in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone that he was the first to propose the idea of a hiatus in late 2014, claiming he "didn't want to exhaust our fanbase." Eventually, all remaining members agreed to the decision.
Louis Tomlinson shared in a 2020 Capital FM Radio appearance that he was initially "fuming" and not ready for the hiatus discussion. While he respected his bandmates' individual reasons, he admitted he would have preferred just a year off.
Despite their initial statements about reuniting in the future, One Direction had not come back together before Liam's death on Oct. 16, 2024.