Is Alex Jones Really Going to Serve as Donald Trump's Press Secretary? Alex Jones has accepted a job as Trump's press secretary, but it's unclear if one was even offered. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 8 2024, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Now that Donald Trump is headed back to the White House, we're learning more about exactly who he will be working with during his second term. Trump has already announced that Susie Wiles, who co-managed his campaign, will be serving as his chief of staff.

A more unexpected announcement came from Twitter, where conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said that he had accepted the role of press secretary in Trump's administration. Now, many want to know whether Jones, who famously lies a lot, is telling the truth about this. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Is Alex Jones the new White House press secretary?

On Nov. 7, Alex posted a picture of himself standing in front of a truly giant truck along with the announcement that he had accepted the role of press secretary following Trump's victory. This formal acceptance appears to have come without any sort of offer, though. The Trump administration has not offered Jones the position, and it's not clear what prompted him to post the acceptance.

If Jones was actually offered the job, it would be a pretty radical step for the administration. Many expect that Trump will be more uninhibited in a second term, but Jones is on the edge even by his standards. Jones is most well known for his InfoWars brand, which included a YouTube show and podcast where he spread a wide variety of genuinely off-the-wall conspiracy theories.

Among those conspiracies was the suggestion that the mass shooting that took the lives of more than 20 people in Sandyhook, Conn. in 2013 was actually a false flag operation. Several parents of children who died in Sandyhook sued Jones over this claim, and ultimately managed to bankrupt him. It's clear, then, that he would like the lifeline that would come with a job in the White House, but it would be fairly foolish for Trump to give him one.

I formally accept the offer to serve as President Trump’s new Press secretary. pic.twitter.com/ej79xwbb9j — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 7, 2024 Source: Twitter/@RealAlexJones

Of course, just because a certain appointment might seem politically unwise does not mean that Trump won't make it. For now, though, it seems like Jones's suggestion that he will be part of Trump's second administration is just his own wishful thinking. Even so, it seems like plenty of people are excited by the idea that he could be involved.

Alex Jones fans are very into the idea.

"Honestly, it would be incredible," one person wrote under his tweet. "Please make Alex Jones part of the Trump admin," another person added. Even among those who don't seem to particularly like Donald Trump, there seems to be some agreement that Jones would at the very least be an amusing press secretary.