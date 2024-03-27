Distractify
Home > News > Human Interest

Alex Jones's Conspiracy Theories Have Often Gotten Him Into Legal Trouble — Is He in Jail?

Alex Jones was sued by families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He filed for bankruptcy after they won.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET

Alex Jones at a Trump rally in 2020
Source: Getty Images

Alex Jones

The name Alex Jones is synonymous with lies, grifting, and conspiracies. The right-wing host of InfoWars started the company in 1999 and has earned his living making baseless accusations ever since. Immediately after 9/11 happened, he took to the small screen to tell the world that it was an inside job orchestrated by the United States government, per CNN. It didn't take much to convince a country reeling from a devastating attack that the call was coming from inside the house.

Article continues below advertisement

With proof of concept in hand, Jones was able to keep the fake news going with more wild claims. He was one of the loudest supporters of Pizzagate, which posited that a pizza restaurant in DC was actually a front for an underground pedophile ring. By far the most damaging of Jones's cruel allegations was when he suggested the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged in an effort to wrestle guns out of the hands of Americans. Has any of this ever led to jail time?

Alex Jones in 2018
Source: Getty Images

Alex Jones

Article continues below advertisement

Is Alex Jones in jail? No, but he owes victims a lot of money.

Jones is not in jail but he has been sued many times over. With numerous defamation lawsuits happening, "Infowars and two other companies owned by radio host Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection," in April 2022, reported CBS News. This allowed Jones to continue operating these businesses while reorganization was happening and prevented any civil litigation from moving forward. Following this, Free Speech Systems, LLC, as well as Jones himself, filed for bankruptcy.

In October 2022, families of the 20 children and six adults killed at Sandy Hook were awarded "$1.1 billion in the Connecticut case" against Jones, via CNN. A little over a year later, Huffington Post said Jones offered to pay the "minimum total of $55 million over 10 years." Connecticut attorney Christopher Mattei is representing the Sandy Hook plaintiffs and told the outlet this offer "'falls woefully short' of providing everything the families are entitled to under bankruptcy laws." This matter is currently ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Twitter/@RealAlexJones

Is Alex Jones still on the air? Someone take his mic.

According to the New Statesman, by the time 2020 rolled around, Jones was banned from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Jones's only outlet was the InfoWars website which, as of the time of this writing, he still streams live from. The show is now called the Alex Jones Show but he is still pushing the same tired rhetoric. It's the old Alex and the New World Order.

In a perfect world, Jones would still be off all social media but despite saying he could never return, Elon Musk reinstated his account after running a Twitter poll. There were more votes to let him back on, so Musk obliged. At present, the @RealAlexJones account has over 2 million followers and caters to your worst relative at the family reunion. Don't try to hang your hat on a coherent thought. You won't find one there.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Despite His Hyper-Controversial Status, Alex Jones Is Still Reportedly a Millionaire

Alex Jones Has Gone Viral for Bringing a Bunch of Llamas on 'InfoWars'

Kyrie Irving Is Back to Being a Conspiracy Theorist: "Alex Jones Tried to Warn Us"

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.