Alex Jones's Conspiracy Theories Have Often Gotten Him Into Legal Trouble — Is He in Jail? Alex Jones was sued by families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He filed for bankruptcy after they won. By Jennifer Tisdale PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 6:13 p.m. ET

The name Alex Jones is synonymous with lies, grifting, and conspiracies. The right-wing host of InfoWars started the company in 1999 and has earned his living making baseless accusations ever since. Immediately after 9/11 happened, he took to the small screen to tell the world that it was an inside job orchestrated by the United States government, per CNN. It didn't take much to convince a country reeling from a devastating attack that the call was coming from inside the house.

With proof of concept in hand, Jones was able to keep the fake news going with more wild claims. He was one of the loudest supporters of Pizzagate, which posited that a pizza restaurant in DC was actually a front for an underground pedophile ring. By far the most damaging of Jones's cruel allegations was when he suggested the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was staged in an effort to wrestle guns out of the hands of Americans. Has any of this ever led to jail time?

Alex Jones

Is Alex Jones in jail? No, but he owes victims a lot of money.

Jones is not in jail but he has been sued many times over. With numerous defamation lawsuits happening, "Infowars and two other companies owned by radio host Alex Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection," in April 2022, reported CBS News. This allowed Jones to continue operating these businesses while reorganization was happening and prevented any civil litigation from moving forward. Following this, Free Speech Systems, LLC, as well as Jones himself, filed for bankruptcy.

In October 2022, families of the 20 children and six adults killed at Sandy Hook were awarded "$1.1 billion in the Connecticut case" against Jones, via CNN. A little over a year later, Huffington Post said Jones offered to pay the "minimum total of $55 million over 10 years." Connecticut attorney Christopher Mattei is representing the Sandy Hook plaintiffs and told the outlet this offer "'falls woefully short' of providing everything the families are entitled to under bankruptcy laws." This matter is currently ongoing.

Where is the passenger jet? Even top Vegas magicians can't pull this off. But the pentagon can. https://t.co/L3gSOsQLMX — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 25, 2024

Is Alex Jones still on the air? Someone take his mic.

According to the New Statesman, by the time 2020 rolled around, Jones was banned from Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. Jones's only outlet was the InfoWars website which, as of the time of this writing, he still streams live from. The show is now called the Alex Jones Show but he is still pushing the same tired rhetoric. It's the old Alex and the New World Order.