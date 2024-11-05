Home > News > Politics Rogue Cameraman at Trump Rally Catches Rows of Empty Seats Despite Trump's "Full Rally" Claims "That cameraman is a legend." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 5 2024, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega;NTD.com

There’s been a longstanding feud between former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris — not just over who gets to be the 47th President of the United States, but over who can draw a bigger crowd at campaign rallies. Trump accused Harris of using AI to boost crowd size in Detroit in August, suggesting she's trying to sway “follow-the-crowd” voters.

But it seems The Donald might be guilty of a little crowd-boosting himself — no AI required! Thanks to a rogue cameraman at a November 2024 rally in Pittsburgh, the true turnout at one of Trump’s rallies might be a little smaller than he’d like us to believe.

A Trump rally cameraman went rogue, revealing that not all the seats were filled.

There’s no doubt both Trump and Kamala can draw impressive crowds at their rallies. But Trump’s ongoing claim that there are “no empty seats” at his rallies might be a bit of a stretch. A now-viral clip shows a rogue cameraman, instead of staying focused on Trump, capturing the true turnout at a recent rally — and we're pretty sure the view is not "Trump approved."

In the footage, originally live-streamed by NTD.com and later shared to Reddit, Trump begins by saying, “We’ve had the biggest rallies in the history of any country, and every rally is full; you don’t have seats that are empty.” Just then, the cameraman, clearly supposed to stay on Trump, pans over to reveal … you guessed it, rows of empty seats.

To be fair, the lower level of the arena was mostly full, but plenty of sections on the bottom still had open spots. As for the upper level? Not a person in sight — likely because the empty seats below meant there was no need to even open the top.

As the cameraman panned around the arena, focusing heavily on the empty seats, Trump was in the middle of a bit about “fake news” being spread — which is ironic, given that he’d just been bragging about his rallies being full, though this one clearly was not. Perhaps this was an exception?

But before he could finish his thought, the screen abruptly cut to “Livestream will resume shortly.” Looks like someone caught wind of the rogue cameraman’s antics and decided it was time to shut things down.

One Redditor jokingly suggested Kamala paid the camera guy off.

Plenty of Redditors couldn’t understand why supporters just stood by as Trump bragged about his “full rallies,” when the one they were standing in was clearly at least half empty. Another joked, “Nahhh, Harris must’ve paid off the cameraman,” though they clarified it was a joke after backlash started pouring in. Looks like Trump supporters caught wind of that one! Another Redditor chimed in, “Probably became a camera operator to show the truth of things. And they did.”