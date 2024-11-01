Home > News > Politics Viral Theory Suggest Trump's Excessive Use of Bronzer Follows a Pattern: "He Thinks He's Losing" "The presence of an exaggerated mask implies an ego in utter despair." By Elissa Noblitt Published Nov. 1 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@emily_elsie; mega

With the 2024 election only a few days away, the political discourse has ramped up to an extreme level — not only between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris themselves, but throughout the entire country, on social media and beyond. With recent controversies like "garbage-gate," which Trump seems to have fully leaned into, the conversations surrounding the current political climate have become ... a little ridiculous.

One topic currently going viral is Trump's longstanding penchant for excessive bronzer use. After all, one of his defining characteristics is his near-orange fake tan. However, while it has become a joke among both the right and left (albeit for different reasons), one photo editor on Instagram believes that there's a serious reason behind it. Let's take a look.

Source: mega

Photo editor believes Trump's bronzer follows a pattern.

On Instagram, a professional photo editor named Emily Keegin — who has previously contributed to Time magazine and Bloomberg Businessweek — breaks down her deep dive into what she believes to be a telling pattern behind the former president's use of bronzer throughout his career.

"I used to think the issue with Trump's skin tone was primarily an issue of photo retouching," she said on her story. "I noticed that Trump's skin tone tended to oscillate wildly depending on the lighting and the color palette of the photographer." She compared photos by different photographers taken at the same event to illustrate her point.

She also added that it seemed to have been a choice based on TV makeup. After all, television cameras tend to wash out normal makeup, meaning that actors, news anchors, and more have to have a bit heavier of a hand when applying their cosmetics. Now, though, she feels that something "more psychological" may be behind the decision.

Source: mega

In her series of Instagram story posts, she continued to map out the evolution of Trump's use of the orange makeup, from his inauguration in 2017 to now. "He was significantly less orange," she explained. "But as his term wore on ... more bronzer was applied. The more stressed ... the more makeup."

In essence, her theory is that the more pressure and public scrutiny he faces, the more orange he becomes. This speculation was evidenced by the fact that, following Trump's debate with Joe Biden in 2024 — which everyone can agree cast a dark shadow on Biden's cognitive state and chances for reelection — the makeup all but disappeared.

"When Trump was up in the polls, and a victory was all but certain ... the bronzer was gone," Emily said, showing photos of Trump at the RNC and at his rallies with little makeup on his face.

Source: instagram/@emily_elsie

Then, in contrast, she posted photos of a shockingly orange Trump from Oct. 30, 2024: "Believe me when I tell you, we've never seen him like this." She then theorized that Trump is using the dark makeup to cover up his "flaws" and insecurities.

"The presence of an exaggerated mask implies an ego in utter despair," Emily said, "desperately trying to hide and overcompensate for perceived flaws or weaknesses."