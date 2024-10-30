Home > News > Politics Vice President Harris Has Been Forced to Address Biden's "Garbage" Comment: "I Strongly Disagree" "I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not," Harris said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 30 2024, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: mega

In the wake of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's distasteful comments at Donald Trump's New York rally on Oct. 28, including calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage" and making racist jokes at the expense of audience members, Vice President Harris has used the opportunity to reinforce her campaign messaging, which is centered around bringing folks together instead of dividing them.

However, a recent comment by President Biden may have just undermined her efforts. A statement made by Biden in response to Trump's divisive rally seems to have buried the left into a hole that Harris has now been forced to try and dig out of, just one week before the election. Here's what he said.



What was Joe Biden's "garbage" comment?

Though much of the focus of Harris's campaign had shifted away from Biden at this point in the election cycle, folks are now turning their attention back to the president following a blunder during his portion of VP Harris's campaign address inside the White House on Tuesday evening.

In an attempt to defend Puerto Rico against recent disparaging marks made against the U.S. territory, Biden had this to say: "Let me tell you something ... I don’t know, the Puerto Ricans that I know … in my home state of Delaware, they’re good, decent, honorable people." He continued, "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump's] supporters. His — his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American."

This tidbit has been latched onto by Republicans — and even Donald Trump himself who, at a more recent rally, addressed the speech.

WATCH: President Joe Biden: "The only garbage I see floating out there is [Trump] supporters." pic.twitter.com/9teSUOytqC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 30, 2024

"Wow. That’s terrible. That’s what it says," Trump said. "That’s what it says. So, you have — remember Hillary, she said ‘deplorable’ and then she said ‘irredeemable,’ right? But she said deplorable, that didn’t work out. ‘Garbage’ I think is worse, right?”

The White House has since tried to backtrack, stating that Biden intended to call Trump and his supporters' actions "garbage" — but not the supporters themselves. According to spokesperson Andrew Bates, what Biden actually said was, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporter’s – his – his demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American." Regardless, VP Harris has now addressed Biden's "garbage" comment.



What did Kamala Harris say about Joe Biden's "garbage" comment?

In response to Biden's ill-received "garbage" comment, VP Harris has been forced into PR mode to clean up any damage that has been done. After all, her platform has been built on unity and inclusion.

In a public appearance at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday morning, the Democratic nominee said, "let me be clear: I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for. ... You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career. I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people whether they support me or not," per CNN.