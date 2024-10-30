Home > News > Politics Donald Trump's Campaign Trail Has Been Flooded With "47" Signs — What Does It Mean? The number "47" has been spotted at multiple stops on Trump's campaign trail. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 30 2024, 9:50 a.m. ET Source: YouTube

It's been several days, but the buzz around former president Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden just won't die down. From his guest speakers hiding racist comments behind so-called jokes to quite a few recognizable faces in the crowd, it was quite the spectacle.

Now, many are scratching their heads over the "47" signs held by Trump's supporters at the wild event. What's that all about? Here's everything we know.

What does "47" mean at Trump's MSG rally?

In simple terms, "47" refers to Trump being in the running to become the 47th president of the United States. However, it's also linked to "Agenda 47," which outlines the policies that Trump would push if he wins the 2024 election. This includes issues like the economy, education, foreign affairs, healthcare, immigration, and transgender and LGBTQ+ rights, among others.

These proposals were initially shared on his campaign website during the primary season, from December 2022 to December 2023. Many of Trump's ideas would need Congress to approve them, while others could be done through executive orders. Plus, they're not the same as the Project 2025 plans created by outside groups.

Although the former media personality's website used to have a lot of information about Agenda47, it now mostly points to a shorter list of proposals and links to the Republican National Committee's platform. Still, you can find the original Agenda 47 details if you look for them, showing what the ex-president really cares about.