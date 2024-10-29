'Jersey Shore' Star Vinny Guadagnino Was Spotted at Trump's Madison Square Garden Rally

Former president Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, where he was joined by a few so-called celebrities. Among them was Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, who was spotted sitting in the front row with his family.

Political reporter Kadia Goba from Semafor took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared photos of Vinny and the rest of the Guadagnino clan front and center at the sold-out event. Keep scrolling for everything we know about Vinny's attendance.

Source: Mega

'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino attended Donald Trump's rally at MSG.

Vinny didn’t hold back on his social media about attending the Trump rally, bombarding his Instagram Story with photos and clips from the sold-out event. One of his posts featured him fawning over Trump as the former president took the stage for his speech. "The anti-establishment/anti-war/anti-inflation candidate," the reality star wrote. "I don't vote for anyone Dick Cheney votes for! @realdonaldtrump."

Earlier in the night, Vinny also couldn't resist praising Vivek Ramaswamy, sharing a clip where the entrepreneur ranted about the "woke DEI agenda." Vinny jumped on the bandwagon, insisting Ramaswamy was "crushing it" and encouraging his followers to keep an eye on the 39-year-old presidential hopeful for the next election.

As if that wasn't enough, Vinny also posted a snippet of former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's speech, where she asserted, "A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for Dick Cheney and it's a vote for more war, likely World War III and nuclear war. A vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a man who wants to end wars, not start them." Vinny's response? "[Tulsi Gabbard's] spittin facts. No more wars."