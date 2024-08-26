Home > Television > Reality TV > Jersey Shore Vinny Guadagnino Fires Back at Instagram Followers About Still Being Part of 'Jersey Shore' "I see why you don't post many pics of yourself," Vinny told another person in the comments. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 26 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@vinnyguadagnino

The early days of Jersey Shore were a wild ride for the viewers and cast members alike. These days, things are a bit tamer with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and the stars each in a different place in their lives. So when one viewer commented on Vinny Guadagnino's Instagram post about the trailer for Season 7 Part 2, it seemed to strike a nerve and he fired back at them with a comment of his own.

The person wrote that they don't think people want to watch cast members in their 30's and 40's partying anymore and others commented that the show is "boring." While the cast is a lot older than they were in the first few seasons of the original MTV show, there is still plenty of drama to go around. But now, Vinny has brought some of that drama to his comments section.

Vinny Guadagnino commented on Instagram about why he's still on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

The person who commented on Vinny's post wrote, "These people need to retire. Nobody wanna watch a bunch of 30/40 married people partying in a club with babies." But Vinny couldn't let that go and just move along to the more positive comments under the midseason trailer post. So he replied to the comment to let the hater know why he continues to be part of the show even though he is, in fact, in his mid-30's.

"People watch it, that's why it keeps getting renewed," Vinny commented back. "Why would we stop, it pays well." And he's not wrong. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vinny's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He does make money from avenues other than Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, like his on and off Chippendales residency in Las Vegas. There's also the podcast Vinny hosts, Something Went Wrong W/ Vinny, on which he has interviewed other reality TV stars and celebrities like Action Bronson.

And to be fair, that same follower commented back to Vinny's reply and wrote, "Just kidding. I'm your biggest fan and I still watch it every week." It seems like one of the bigger issues fans have is with Vinny's co-star Angelina Pivarnick's constant drama and issues with the other roomies, in addition to being all around unlikable. Because plenty of other comments show that fans don't understand how Angelina continues to be part of the series for her behavior alone.

Vinny got snarky with another Instagram follower in the same comments section.

Apparently, Vinny was on one when he replied to the comment about Jersey Shore: Family Vacation's content as of late. Because when another follower commented, "This momma's boy has never had a serious relationship in almost 48 years. He low key looks stinky," Vinny replied, "I see why you don't post many pics of yourself."