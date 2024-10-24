Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Is Being Accused of Groping the Underage Daughter of a Wealthy Donor "Trump groping a minor could legit end his campaign if it’s true." – @AesPolitics1 on X By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 24 2024, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Former President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for his controversial statements about immigrants eating pets (he may never live that one down). Instead, he's facing allegations of groping the underage daughter of a wealthy donor. Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) have surfaced detailing the alleged incident, leaving people scrambling to figure out if the claims are true and to identify said donor and daughter.

The rumors began swirling around the same time The Guardian reported that former model Stacey Williams accused Trump of "groping and sexually touching her" during an incident at Trump Tower in 1993. Stacey claims she first met Trump through the late Jeffrey Epstein at a 1992 Christmas party and described the incident as part of a "twisted game" between Trump and Epstein. But back to the donor story — here’s what folks are saying happened.

Donald Trump is being accused of groping a minor, also the daughter of a wealthy donor.

Users on X are talking about the alleged details of what went down between Trump and a wealthy donor's daughter. According to X user @jrhepburnfilm, "a wealthy donor went off on Trump for groping his minor daughter and the donor apparently leaked the video to someone in the press." The post continued, "That's what the rumor is in the chat. I don't think his base will care though if true."

So a wealthy donor went off on Trump for groping his minor daughter and the donor apparently leaked the video to someone in the press. That’s what the rumor is in the chat. I don’t think his base will care though if true. pic.twitter.com/jl2axAYjbj — TRUSTBLACKWOMEN (@jrhepburnfilm) October 23, 2024

User @RobertJMolnar joined the conversation about Trump and the donor's daughter, writing, "Pro tip: Do not openly grope a major donor's teenage daughter at a fundraiser."

From this, we can conclude that the alleged incident occurred at a fundraiser, where the donor potentially managed to obtain footage of Trump committing a heinous act against his daughter. However, it's important to note that these claims are still just rumors at this point and the identities of said donor and daughter have not been disclosed.

Trump groping a minor could legit end his campaign if it’s true. — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) October 23, 2024

X users are pulling out receipts to support the allegations against Trump groping a minor.

At this point, the allegations against Trump for groping a donor's daughter are just hearsay, as there is no evidence it happened. However, some X users are pulling out the receipts tucked in their back pockets to justify why the claims could be true. User @TheRynheart shared a clip from Morgan J. Freeman's (@mjfree) X account on Oct. 23, 2024, to remind folks of the questionable behavior the former president has displayed in the past.

In the original clip shared on Sept. 24, Trump is on stage engaging with a teenager who appears to shake his hand. However, as she tries to walk away, Trump pulls her hand slightly closer to his person, possibly even near his groin, and attempts to say something to her, initially coming off as if he’s going to deliver a kiss on the cheek.

Trump pulled a teenager's hand to his groin area while trying to kiss her in front of a teenage crowd:



pic.twitter.com/A41PFCy9yq — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) September 25, 2024

He then changes his mind, leaving her confused, as she seems to expect the kiss. Trump follows this with a "get a load of her" gesture as she quickly tries to remove herself from the situation.