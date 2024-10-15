Home > News > Politics Donald Trump Has Weighed in on 'The Apprentice' Movie to Call It a 'Disgusting Hatchet Job' Donald Trump is not happy with the film, to say the least. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 15 2024, 11:40 a.m. ET Source: Briarcliff Entertainment

It's probably not a coincidence that The Apprentice, the movie about Donald Trump's rise to power in the 1970s and '80s, is coming out in October of an election year. The movie is not explicitly political, and focuses on the lessons Trump learned from Roy Cohn, a powerful lawyer living in New York City.

Now that the movie is out, though, many are wondering what the former president's response to it might be. Now, Trump has weighed in with a post on Truth Social in which he offers his thoughts on the film. In typical Trump-ian fashion, he didn't really hold much back.

Donald Trump breaks his silence on 'The Apprentice.'

I his post, Trump unloaded on the movie. "A FAKE and CLASSLESS Movie written about me, called, The Apprentice (Do they even have the right to use that name without approval?), will hopefully 'bomb.' It’s a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, 'MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!'"

Totally chill, and definitely not exactly what your uncle might write. "My former wife, Ivana, was a kind and wonderful person, and I had a great relationship with her until the day she died," Trump added in the post. "The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it."

"So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us. MAGA2024!" the post concluded. The former president is referring in particular to a scene in the film where Trump is depicted sexually assaulting his wife, Ivana.

The film stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Cohn, and was directed by Ali Abbasi from a script by journalist Gabriel Sherman. The film originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and took months to find a distributor in part because of the film's subject matter and the potential timing of its release.

Of course, Trump's decision to call the film out may have drawn more attention to it than it would have received otherwise. The film made just $1.6 million at the box office this weekend, suggesting that there is limited interest in a film about Donald Trump when so many people are living in a world where he dominates the news cycle anyway.