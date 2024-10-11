Home > News > Politics The Trump Family Empire Is Expanding — Tiffany Trump Is Pregnant "She's going to have a baby. So that's nice," is how Trump announced Tiffany's pregnancy at a campaign event. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 11 2024, 9:14 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@michaelboulos

Former President Donald Trump is about to welcome another grandchild. During a campaign event at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10, 2024, Trump revealed that his daughter Tiffany Trump, 30, who’s married to Michael Boulos, is pregnant. Tiffany’s exciting baby news means all of Trump’s adult children, except for his youngest son Barron, are parents. Eric, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka already have children of their own.

As for Barron, he’s still focusing on his studies after recently starting his college journey, so it might be a while before he joins the parenting club. With Tiffany Trump’s exciting pregnancy news out in the open, many are wondering when her due date might be. But the more important question on everyone's mind is whether she intended to share the news just yet or if her father let the cat out of the bag a little too soon during his campaign event. Here's what we know.

When is Tiffany Trump's due date?

Tiffany's due date remains under wraps for now. However, during her most recent public appearances, like Day 2 of the 2024 Republican National Convention in July, she didn’t appear to be showing any signs of a baby bump, though she could have been concealing it. Given the timing, it’s safe to say that she won’t be welcoming her child until some time in 2025.

The pregnancy announcement came after Trump spotted Tiffany's billionaire father-in-law, Dr. Massad Boulos, in the crowd. Trump took the opportunity to share the news, saying, "He happens to be the father of Tiffany's husband, Michael, who's a very exceptional young guy." He didn’t stop there, adding, "And she's an exceptional young woman. And she's going to have a baby. So that's nice."

Michael Boulos grew up in Nigeria, where his wealthy family runs a prominent business empire. According to Harper's Bazaar, the Boulos family owns Boulos Enterprises, based in Lebanon, which specializes in manufacturing motorcycles and tricycles.

Michael himself has an impressive educational background. He graduated from the American International School of Lagos before heading to Regent’s University in London, where he studied Global Business Management and earned a bachelor’s degree.

Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael, tied the knot in 2022.

Nearly two years after tying the knot at her father’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Tiffany Trump and her husband, Boulos, are ready to embark on the next big step in their relationship: parenthood.

The couple first met at a Lindsay Lohan-hosted party at a beach club in Greece back in 2018, according to Business Insider. They took their time and dated before getting engaged in 2021. Simply put, they’ve built a strong history together, and now they’re gearing up for an exciting new chapter as they prepare to welcome their first child.