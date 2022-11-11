Lindsay Lohan Quietly Married Her Now-Husband in 2022 — Who's the Lucky Guy?

It isn't a secret that child star Lindsay Lohan had a rough go in the mid-2000s. According to Us Weekly, she "appeared in court more than 20 times amid her substance abuse struggles from 2007 to 2012." But we aren't here to discuss The Parent Trap actress's overanalyzed downfalls; in fact, we're here to celebrate how well she appears to be doing in 2022.

The now-private teen comedy queen currently lives in Dubai, where paparazzi are illegal (good for her!), and recently struck a creative deal with Netflix, which will see her star in two original movies.