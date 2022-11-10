'Falling for Christmas' Review: The Lindsay Lohan Renaissance Has Commenced

'Tis the season of the Lindsay Lohanassaince!

The actress has made her long-awaited return to the screen in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. But, if you were expecting an Oscar-worthy production, think again. This flick is one of cinema's cheesiest, most predictable stories ever. Now, that's not necessarily a bad thing; in fact, those two narrative elements, along with the performances and social commentary on the influencer lifestyle, demonstrate that Falling for Christmas is not trying to be something it isn’t.