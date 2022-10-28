The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Flick 'A Cozy Christmas Inn' Offers a Stunning Mountainous Backdrop

In the latter cable channel's newest holiday flick, A Cozy Christmas Inn (even the title lacks sophistication, not that we're looking for that in a low-budget Christmas rom-com), old flames rekindle their spark in a quaint little town called Garland. Yes, the fictional snowy wonderland is literally named Garland.

"Real estate exec Erika travels to Alaska during the holidays to acquire a B&B, only to discover it's owned by her ex. Soon she is falling in love with the town and quite possibly him," the film's official synopsis reads.