Hallmark's 'We Wish You A Married Christmas' Looks Just As Cozy As You'd Expect
It’s never too early to get excited about Christmas, right? Luckily, the Hallmark Channel always has us covered and this year is no exception with the upcoming romantic film entitled We Wish You A Married Christmas.
Naturally, when we think of Hallmark Christmas movies, we immediately think of the cozy, quaint towns that are often seen in their films. The movie takes place in the fictional town of Gracious, but where exactly is the movie filmed?
Let’s take a look and see where you’ll be visiting very soon during Christmas.
Where was ‘We Wish You A Married Christmas’ filmed? Locations revealed!
The entire movie was filmed in the Canadian province of Manitoba, namely Winnipeg, Carman, Gimli and Grosse Isle. Principal photography for We Wish You A Married Christmas began in June of this year and wrapped just a month later.
Fortunately, due to its diverse landscapes, Manitoba is one of those places that can be suitable for a variety of places, both fictional and real.
According to The Cinemaholic, many of the film’s most pivotal scenes took place in Winnipeg, which is the capital and largest city of Manitoba. Winnipeg has a number of tourist attractions, but it also attracts filmmakers throughout the year for shooting purposes.
Carman, Gimli, and Grosse Isle also served as other production locations for We Wish You A Married Christmas.
What is the plot of ‘We Wish You A Married Christmas’?
We Wish You A Married Christmas follows a married couple, Robby and Becca, who are having trouble connecting with each other. Through the advice of a marriage coach, the couple decide to take a Christmas vacation together to the small town of Gracious, in hopes of reconnecting.
The cast of ‘We Wish You A Married Christmas' includes some familiar faces.
Marisol Nichols plays the role of Becca, but you may know her as best as Hermoine Lodge from CW’s Riverdale. Nichols can also be seen in Spiral, Teen Wolf and The Gates. Kristoffer Polaha, who plays the role of Robby, has also been in a couple of blockbuster films such as Wonder Woman 1984 and Jurassic World: Dominion.
The other cast members of We Wish You A Married Christmas include Rene Escobar, Jr., Brian Sills, Laura Cochrane, Derek Kun, Carolina Campos, Frederik Allen, and Cindy Myskiw. Also featured is Tom Young, Ward Keith, Amy Groening, and Claude Knowlton.
Hallmark's Christmas 2022 lineup:
Apart from We Wish You A Married Christmas, the Hallmark Channel also has an entire list of its upcoming Christmas movie schedule. Beginning on October 21 and ending on December 18, if you’re in the mood to skip Halloween and indulge in the cozy Christmas vibes, you’re in luck.
The complete list of Hallmark’s upcoming Christmas movies can be found on the Hallmark Channel website as part of their Countdown to Christmas 2022 Preview.
Be sure to check out We Wish You A Married Christmas on the Hallmark Channel on Saturday, October 22 at 8 p.m. EST.