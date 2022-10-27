Jodie Sweetin and Her Daughters Are Pretty Much Twins

Jodie’s daughters — Zoie Herpin and Beatrix Sweetin Cole were born only two years apart. The actress welcomed her eldest daughter, Zoie, in 2008, while Beatrix came along in 2010. More than a decade later, Jodie maintains a close-knit relationship with Zoie and Beatrix, who are 14 and 12 as of writing.

In a 2019 interview with Today, Jodie got candid about parenting — which, for her, starts with being “really open” with her kids. “Whether it be about drugs and alcohol, whether it be about sex, social media — whatever it is, they’re smart.”