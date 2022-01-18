The Truth Behind ‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin’s First Three Failed Marriages

Congrats are in order for Jodie Sweetin! The Fuller House star revealed on Instagram on Jan. 17 that she is engaged to fiancé Mescal Wasilewski.

“I love you Mescal, for always. You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us,” she wrote alongside an adorable photo of them where she's seen donning her engagement ring. This engagement comes after four years of dating.