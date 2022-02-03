Nine Celebrities Are Going 'Beyond the Edge' in a New Extreme Reality Series From CBS

Country superstar Lauren Alaina is best known for her hits "If the World Was a Small Town," "Like My Mother Does," and "Getting Over Him." She was a runner-up on the 10th season of American Idol and was invited by Trisha Yearwood to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry in December 2021. Lauren will be competing for The Next Door, a charity that provides a safe place for women to recover from substance abuse in Nashville, Tenn.