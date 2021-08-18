'The Real Housewives of New York' Star Eboni K. Williams' Biological Father May Still Be Alive

Many viewers of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City were overjoyed when Eboni K. Williams joined the cast. Not only does the beauty make history as the first Black cast member, but she also has no qualms about having frank conversations about topics such as race and the 2020 presidential election. However, Eboni has also given viewers another reason to adore her: her transparency in tracking down her extended family.

Eboni has always been open about her family life on the show. Viewers watched as the entrepreneur connected with a woman she believed could be her sister . But after getting a disappointing answer, she didn’t allow that to slow her down. Now, Eboni is even more focused on learning who her biological father is, and it turns out that the Bravolebrity is very close to solving that mystery. Read on to get the deets about the identity of Eboni’s father.

Eboni K. Williams recently learned that there are three possible candidates who might be her father.

Every woman deserves to have a father in their life. Although Eboni was not fortunate to grow up with her biological father, she is determined to make up for lost time. Throughout Season 13 of RHONY, Eboni has been open about having little to no knowledge about her extended family. After connecting with a DNA investigator, the 37-year-old shared that she was open to any information — even though learning about her father is the main goal.

I really hope that this is Eboni’s father and that they actually reconcile #RHONY pic.twitter.com/gp39sNrf0Q — Bravo Bitchxs (@bravobitchxs) August 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

In Season 13 Episode 15, Eboni receives some unexpected developments. During her meeting with the DNA investigator, Eboni learns that there are three men who could possibly be her father.

"Your DNA results were enough for me to then determine that there are three candidates for your father," investigator says. "They are all brothers. They are from the same family line." “One of these three men is my dad?" Eboni asks. "This is crazy.”

Once the DNA investigator reveals that all three possible matches are alive, Eboni breaks down into tears. "I have a dad!" Eboni says. The DNA investigator further explains that the man she believes is Eboni’s father has a daughter who bears a resemblance to the star.

"The one I believe is your father, he is married and he has two daughters," the investigator says. "The youngest daughter bears a very strong resemblance to you, as does who I believe is your father." "I don't even think I was prepared for this," Eboni says. "I think I hadn't allowed myself to entertain the possibility that I have a dad who is still alive. Wow."

This moment of Eboni learning that her Dad is alive and that she has siblings is the best moment of the season. #RHONY — You're a Slut Pig! (@slutpig_) August 18, 2021 Source: Twitter

