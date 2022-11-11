All the Lindsay Lohan Movies on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge

While this isn't a movie, it is a Netflix original and it does star Lindsay, so we say it counts.

Sick Note is a British dark comedy. The logline reads, "When Daniel Glass is misdiagnosed with a fatal disease, he begins to notice how everyone around him treats him better, so he decides to keep pretending that he really is sick. This leads to more lies, and, eventually, crimes."

Lindsay was an addition to the cast of Season 2 and plays Katrina West, the daughter of Rupert Grint's boss in the show.