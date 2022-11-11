All the Lindsay Lohan Movies on Netflix for Your Weekend Binge
We thought we were alone in our obsession with Lindsay Lohan all these years. But with this millennial icon's return to acting, the people have spoken and could not be more excited for her return.
We quickly watched Lindsay in Netflix's Falling for Christmas and loved every minute, but one movie just isn't enough to cure our craving. Thankfully, Lindsay signed a two-movie deal with Netflix. Her next film, Irish Wish, is already in post-production.
In the meantime, we pulled together a round-up of Lindsay's movies and where to watch them while we (not so) patiently wait.
'Sick Note' (2018)
While this isn't a movie, it is a Netflix original and it does star Lindsay, so we say it counts.
Sick Note is a British dark comedy. The logline reads, "When Daniel Glass is misdiagnosed with a fatal disease, he begins to notice how everyone around him treats him better, so he decides to keep pretending that he really is sick. This leads to more lies, and, eventually, crimes."
Lindsay was an addition to the cast of Season 2 and plays Katrina West, the daughter of Rupert Grint's boss in the show.
'Scary Movie V' (2013)
Lindsay also had a cameo in Scary Movie V playing, well, herself. Scary Movie V is the last movie in the Scary Movie franchise and featured Charlie Sheen, Ashley Tisdale, and even Snoop Dogg.
Scary Movie V and Sick Note are sadly the only things on Netflix from Lindsay Lohan's repertoire, but we tracked down where you can watch some of her other fan favorites as well.
'The Parent Trap' (1998)
Lindsay Lohan went on to become a bit of a remake queen, and it all started with 1998's The Parent Trap, a remake of the 1961 film starring Hayley Mills. The movie follows two identical twins who were separated at birth, each one being raised by one of their biological parents. When the girls meet for the first time at summer camp, they hatch a plan to bring their family back together.
The Parent Trap is currently available to watch on Disney Plus. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
'Freaky Friday' (2003)
Freaky Friday starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis is a remake of the 1976 movie of the same name. When a mother and daughter who don't see eye-to-eye end up switching bodies, they're forced to hilariously adapted to the other's lives for one very strange Friday.
Freaky Friday is currently available to watch on Disney Plus. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' (2004)
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is a pretty standard tale of a teenage girl who thinks the entire world revolves around her. However, when her family packs up and moves, she learns that she actually has to start competing for attention against the likes of people like Carla (Megan Fox).
Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is currently available to watch on Disney Plus. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
'Mean Girls' (2004)
If you haven't already seen Mean Girls, what have you been doing? The movie is currently available to watch on Paramount Plus. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Lindsay even released a version of "Jingle Bell Rock" in tandem with her new Christmas movie, Falling for Christmas, which is a huge gift to us Mean Girls fans... which is literally everyone.
'Herbie Fully Loaded' (2005)
Herbie Fully Loaded is the sixth installment of The Love Bug film series. In this sequel, Lindsay plays Maggie Peyton, the new owner Herbie, a free-wheelin' Volkswagen beetle with a mind of its own. Eventually, Maggie puts the car through its paces on the road to becoming a NASCAR racer.
Herbie Fully Loaded is currently available to watch on Disney Plus. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
'Just My Luck' (2006)
In Just My Luck, a wealthy Manhattanite seems to be the luckiest girl around. But after a chance encounter with a down-and-out young man (Chris Pine), she realizes that she's swapped her good fortune for his.
Just My Luck is currently available to watch on Starz. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
'Georgia Rule' (2007)
In Georgia Rule, a rebellious, heavy-drinking teenager is sent to live with her grandmother (Jane Fonda) for the summer. Parts of the plot seemed to mimic Lindsay's real life at the time, as she was constantly making headings for her hard-partying ways and unprofessional behavior. This eventually led to her receiving a warning letter from the CEO of the film's production company.
Georgia Rule is currently available to stream on Peacock. You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video and Apple TV.
Well, there you have it! The people were asking, and we like to give the people what they want. Happy bingeing friends!
Make sure to stream Falling for Christmas available now on Netflix.