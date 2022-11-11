What Was Lindsay Lohan's Relationship History Prior to Her Marriage? Details Here

Lindsay's whirlwind on-and-off romance with DJ Samantha Ronson began in 2008 but fizzled out for good in 2009. In 2019, Lindsay spoke to Howard Stern about her sexuality and how her romance with Samantha was often met with vitriol by the press. She said of her bisexuality, "I was the first one who was like, that came out about, really, for my age."