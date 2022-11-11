Lindsay Lohan Makes Her Acting Comeback in 'Falling for Christmas'

And we can't forget about the Lindsay docu-series. The series followed Lindsay as she attempted to rebuild her image. It was clear she was struggling throughout the filming of the series so much so that Oprah herself even had to have a sit down with Lindsay to get her butt in gear.

Despite that conversation, or maybe because of it, Lindsay attributes Oprah to helping to turn her life around. She told Oprah Daily back in 2019 that "I think Oprah really gave me a different perspective on life and that really changed me... I was just tired of taking care of everyone and being present for everyone. I just wanted to be there for myself and be OK with being alone. We forget that it’s OK to be alone."