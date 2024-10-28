Bad Bunny Shows Support for Kamala Harris and Urges Puerto Ricans to Cast Their Votes
Bad Bunny has expressed his support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Election Day is right around the corner, and millions of people are preparing to head to the polls to cast their votes. Not only that, but many celebrities are also making their voices heard in the 2024 U.S. presidential race, including Bad Bunny.
On Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, following a racist joke made by a speaker at Republican nominee Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden, the Puerto Rican rapper publicly expressed his support for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
What are Bad Bunny's political views?
Bad Bunny typically remains private, but he has been vocal about the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. On Sept. 2, 2024, the "King of Latin Trap" urged Puerto Rican voters to head to the polls and recognize the election's importance.
"It's good to go out on the streets to protest, to let ourselves be heard as people, but I think that the biggest act of protest is to vote against the people who have led us to this mess on Nov. 5," he stated during an interview with Puerto Rican YouTuber El Tony.
Fast forward to Oct. 27, when Bad Bunny showed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing multiple videos on Instagram in which she criticized Trump.
A representative for Bad Bunny clarified to CNN that while his reposting of Harris's video is "not an endorsement," he is "supporting" her. The representative emphasized that "Benito's political focus has always been on Puerto Rico."
Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."
Bad Bunny's recent social media activity follows mounting backlash against Tony Hinchcliffe, a comedian and podcast host, for his derogatory remarks about Puerto Rico during Trump's rally at MSG.
In a misguided attempt at humor, Tony Hinchcliffe, aka "Kill Tony," said, "There's a lot going on. I don't know if you know this but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico."