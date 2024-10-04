Home > Amplify > Spanglish > Bad Bunny Bad Bunny Fans Worried After Puerto Rican Rapper Spotted Hanging out With Diddy A a video of Bad Bunny hanging out with Diddy is going viral on social media. By Allison DeGrushe Published Oct. 4 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: X / @InsaneRealitys

Just when you thought the Sean "Diddy" Combs case couldn't get any more shocking, new revelations keep emerging. The disgraced music mogul faces allegations of some truly heinous crimes, and several A-listers may find themselves implicated alongside him.

One of the latest discoveries includes a video of Bad Bunny hanging out with Diddy. So, did the Puerto Rican rapper actually attend any of Diddy's awful parties? Here's what we know so far.



So, did Bad Bunny attend Diddy's parties?

Since early October 2024, a video of Bad Bunny mingling with Diddy has been making waves on social media. While the footage itself appears relatively low-key, it undeniably raises questions about Bad Bunny's ties to the controversial rapper, especially given Diddy's legal issues.

It's currently unclear whether Bad Bunny has attended any of Diddy's parties before, but their time together has left fans feeling somewhat uneasy, especially considering Diddy's legal issues. Some fans, however, see this encounter as a potential strategic partnership, considering Diddy's significant influence in the entertainment world.

Video of Bad Bunny hanging out with Diddy 👀 pic.twitter.com/87so8S687z — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) October 3, 2024

"This was early in his career, and anyone on the come-up would try being around Diddy if they could," one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Don't smear Benito like that!" Another X user said, "Diddy was one of the biggest names in the American music industry. I'm sure he has videos with everyone's favorite artists."

On the other hand, this viral video also puts Bad Bunny in a somewhat precarious position due to the constant negative attention surrounding Diddy. The timing and context of their connection could affect how fans perceive Bad Bunny, particularly those concerned about the implications of being associated with someone facing such unspeakable legal trouble.